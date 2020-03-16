Madhya Pradesh Assembly adjourned till Mar 26, in view of coronavirus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which assembled on Monday morning for the beginning of the Budget session was adjourned immediately after the Governor's address till March 26, in view of coronavirus.

In his address, Governor Lalji Tandon appealed to Members: "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."

After completing his address, Tandon left the Assembly shortly after the proceedings began.

Following this the House was adjourned till March 26.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, raised slogans against the incumbent government in the Assembly.

In the Assembly former chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the current Congress government lacks majority while Finance Minister in the state government, Tarun Bhanot demanded that all missing Congress MLAs should be brought back to the Assembly.

BJP had demanded a floor test, to decide the fate of the Kamal Nath led Congress government to be held today, the Congress leaders have stated that all their MLAs need to be present in the house for the test.

Prior to the proceedings, the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargav had said that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should tender his resignation on moral grounds as his government lacks the majority.

"The state government is running away from facing the floor test but it cannot be saved from collapsing as a good number of MLAs are against it. Government has been defeated morally and the Chief Minister should resign on moral ground," Bhargav told ANI here.

Meanwhile, MP Minister PC Sharma had said that the Congress government will abide by the Speaker's decision and added that the party was not afraid of facing the floor test.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had requested Governor Lalji Tandon to postpone the floor test in the Assembly citing atmosphere was not "conducive" for it.

He alleged that several Congress MLAs were being held hostage and are being forced to give statements by BJP.

In a letter to Tandon, Nath said, "When I met you (Tandon) on March 14, I apprised you of the fact that some of my MLAs are being held hostage by the BJP under the supervision of Karnataka police and being forced to gives statements. To carry out a floor test in this atmosphere is unconstitutional."

Asking for a postponement of the floor test, Nath said, "The atmosphere isn't conducive right now. The vote should only be held when all MLAs are free and are not under any pressure." (ANI)