Madhya Pradesh Assembly session to begin from July 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from July 8 and will continue till July 26, it was officially announced on Friday.

A total of 15 sittings of the House will be held during which important legislations are expected to be taken up, the Assembly Secretariat said.

This will be the third session of the 15th Assembly.

On May 20, the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava had urged the Governor to convene an Assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order and non-payment of farmers' dues.

"There are various problems that have emerged in the past six months. The state is witnessing an acute shortage of drinking water, law and order is under duress and farmers are facing non-payment issue for the wheat and gram crops," he had said in a letter to the Governor.

"Farmers are aggrieved on the unclear loan-waiver proposal of the government and people are finding it tough to get benefits from the schemes of the former BJP government," the letter had said.

The 231-member strong Assembly has 113 Congress MLAs and 109 from BJP. The ruling coalition is led by Congress, supported by 1 MLA of SP, 2 from BSP and 4 Independents. (ANI)

