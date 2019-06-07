Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly session to begin from July 8

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:49 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 7 (ANI): The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from July 8 and will continue till July 26, it was officially announced on Friday.
A total of 15 sittings of the House will be held during which important legislations are expected to be taken up, the Assembly Secretariat said.
This will be the third session of the 15th Assembly.
On May 20, the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava had urged the Governor to convene an Assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order and non-payment of farmers' dues.
"There are various problems that have emerged in the past six months. The state is witnessing an acute shortage of drinking water, law and order is under duress and farmers are facing non-payment issue for the wheat and gram crops," he had said in a letter to the Governor.
"Farmers are aggrieved on the unclear loan-waiver proposal of the government and people are finding it tough to get benefits from the schemes of the former BJP government," the letter had said.
The 231-member strong Assembly has 113 Congress MLAs and 109 from BJP. The ruling coalition is led by Congress, supported by 1 MLA of SP, 2 from BSP and 4 Independents. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:14 IST

Police made blunders in Aligarh case: Ex-DGP Vikram Singh

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh on Friday lambasted the state police for allegedly making blunders in the Aligarh murder case of two-and-half-year-old child while asserting that getting the accused punished in 30 days may help i

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:14 IST

Cabinet panel on parliamentary affairs meeting ends at Rajnath's...

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The first meeting of Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) concluded here on late Friday evening at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 23:04 IST

Defence Minister Singh discusses operational preparations with top brass

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with senior officers of his ministry and reviewed operational matters and procurement for the armed forces.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:55 IST

Saket Kumar appointed Private Secretary to Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): IAS officer Saket Kumar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:50 IST

K'tka: As water crisis looms in Shivamogga, officials inspect...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation Charulatha, Mayor Latha Ganesh, Deputy Mayor BS Channabasappa, and officials of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board inspected a water processing unit in Mandli, on the outskirts of Shivamogga on Frida

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:43 IST

Five Deputy CMs, 25 ministers to be inducted in Andhra Cabinet...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Twenty-Five Ministers and five deputy Chief Ministers are expected to be sworn-in on Saturday in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:43 IST

Political policy of direct purchase in Telangana, says Singhvi

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday condemned the move of 12 Congress MLAs merging with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and alleged that this was possible due to money power.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:33 IST

BJP workers protest over removal of PM Modi's portrait from...

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): BJP workers on Friday protested against the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the Circuit House here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 21:46 IST

Gujarat: 9 killed, 5 injured as pickup van's brake fails

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Nine people were killed while five others sustained injuries on Friday after the pickup van in which they were travelling met with an accident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 21:27 IST

NIA arrests 2 in connection with ULFA attack on villagers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on villagers by members of proscribed militant outfit -- United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:58 IST

Wish Ram temple is built in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday unveiled a 7-feet tall Lord Ram statue here where he expressed the wish that Ram temple would be built soon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:47 IST

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is limited, Delhi Health Model is wide:...

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Friday said that the "Ayushman Bharat Scheme is very limited while the Delhi Health Model has a wider scope".

Read More
iocl