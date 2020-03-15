Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker accepts resignation of 6 Cong MLAs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Saturday accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs from the State Assembly.

The Congress MLAs who have submitted their resignations were Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Govind Singh Rajput, and Prabhu Ram Chaudhary. They were earlier removed from the state Cabinet.

As many as 22 Congress legislators resigned from the party following Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation earlier this week, putting Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in crisis.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he along with his partymen met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded the floor test for the state government before the commencement of the Budget Session of the assembly.

"Today, our delegation met the Governor. 22 MLAs have resigned. We have submitted a letter to the Governor and demanded the floor test for the state government before the commencement of the Budget Session of the Assembly," Shivraj told reporters. (ANI)