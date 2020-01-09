Madhya Pradesh Assembly to hold special session to ratify 126th constitutional amendment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A special two-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has been called to give formal consent to the 126th Constitutional Amendment passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

The special session of the state Assembly for giving consent has been called on January 16-17.

The Bill passed by the Parliament seeks to extend the reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes by another 10 years till January 25, 2030.

The state assemblies of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand have already ratified the Amendment.

The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha by the Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad, on December 9, 2019. (ANI)

