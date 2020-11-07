Madhya Pradesh BJP chief expresses confidence of party winning all 28 seats in bye-elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma on Saturday expressed confidence that the party will win all 28 seats which went for bypolls in the state.

Sharma attended a review meeting over the by-polls along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at party headquarters here.

"BJP's booth-level workers have given a fitting reply to Kamal Nath. After review, it is getting clear that we are winning the 28 seats. We also held talks over what our workers will do after the elections and how they will make the public benefit from the government schemes," Sharma told reporters here.



He said the party will not tolerate anti-party activities.

The party has issued a show-cause notice to some leaders including former minister Gaurishankar Shejwar "for anti-party activities"

Madhya Pradesh recorded 69.93 per cent polling for assembly by-election on 28 seats on Tuesday.

The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

