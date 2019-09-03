Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Narottam Mishra mocks at Congress government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said the Congress leaders are just passing the buck on each other with regards to the matters of governance in the state and none of them is ready to take the responsibility.

"It is a very strange situation in Madhya Pradesh. The ministers are saying that someone else is running the show from behind the stage. The Chief Minister is saying that it is he who is running the government. I will say that it is the almighty who is running the government," he said.

"Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are making allegations against the ministers, who are making allegations against their MLAs. The ministers are saying that the sand mafia is ruling the state while the MLAs are saying that the sand mafia has got the protection of the ministers," he added.

Forest Minister Umang Singhar on Monday wrote to top Congress leadership accusing senior party leader Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath led Congress government in the state.

In a letter written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Singhar had alleged Singh was trying to destabilise the state government and establish himself as the "power centre."

"I am writing to you with a lot of pain to inform you that senior party leader and MP (Singh) is trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath government and trying to establish himself as a power centre," he wrote.

The minister further said: "He is continuously writing letters to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his Cabinet colleagues and making it viral on social media. These letters often become an issue for the Opposition, which tries to unsuccessfully take on the government."

He alleged that Singh, a former Chief Minister, was interfering in the government's functioning and was trying to run the government from behind the stage. (ANI)

