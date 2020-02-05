Madhya Pradesh cabinet passes resolution against CAA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged the NDA government at the Centre to take it back.

"Today, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath brought a resolution that CAA is somewhere affecting Article 14 of the Constitution which guarantees equality to people. So, like states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Punjab, Madhya Pradesh cabinet too has requested the central government to take it back," state Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma told ANI.

Asked if the resolution will be brought in the Assembly as well, he said: "Definitely. That is the process."

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

