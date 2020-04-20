Madhya Pradesh Cabinet to be expanded on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, sources told ANI.

Chouhan had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh last month. He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018.

Congress leader Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

