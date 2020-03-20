Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath submits his resignation to Guv

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon and stated that the recent turn of events in the state adds new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles.

"All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles," Kamal Nath stated in his resignation letter.

He made the announcement at a press conference in Bhopal hours ahead of the scheduled floor test.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test in the state Assembly to be held on Friday.

Kamal Nath stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party had tried to "destabilise" his government and added, that his government "tried best to give a new direction to the state in a span of 15 months". He also accused the BJP of holding Congress's MLAs captive in Karnataka in order to topple the government in the state. (ANI)