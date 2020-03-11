Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs leave for Jaipur amid political crisis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party on Wednesday flew its remaining MLAs to Jaipur in order to prevent alleged poaching by the BJP.

The Congress MLAs took a flight to Jaipur from Bhopal airport on Wednesday noon.

The MLAs are likely to stay at the Buena Vista Resort in Jaipur.

Around 20 rebel Congress MLAs have been lodged in a resort Bengaluru, the capital of BJP-ruled Karnataka. They have claimed to have resigned from the legislative Assembly.

The Congress has sent two of its leaders, Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh, to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs.

The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018. The crisis deepened on Tuesday after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party and at least 22 MLAs close to him announced to withdraw support from the Kamal Nath government.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

