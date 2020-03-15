Madhya Pradesh crisis: Met Guv, has sought floor test by raising of hands: Gopal Bhargava

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava on Sunday said he has demanded from Governor Lalji Tandon that floor test should be done by the raising of hands.

"Today I along with my fellow party men met Governor Lalji Tandon. We demanded from him that voting or floor test to show the strenth should be done by the raising of hands by members after we came to know that the electronic voting system in the assembly is not working," Bhargava told ANI.

Bhargava claimed that the Governor has given written direction to the Assembly Secretariat and the Assembly Speaker to organise the floor test.

He said: "Yesterday, the Governor gave written direction to the Assembly Secretariat and the Assembly Speaker to organise the floor test after his speech during the Budget Session, which will start from tomorrow."

"The Governor also said the process of floor test should be transparent and voting should be done by the electronic machine, but today we got the news that voting electronic system is not working. He has clearly said that there should be no delay in the floor test."

Commenting on the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath led government, BJP leader said: "The Congress party will not able to save the government. They don't have the numbers."

He also accused the Congress of creating an atmosphere of fear among rebel MLAs.

"MLAs are not feeling safe after the incident at Bhopal airport and the attack on Jyotiraditya Scindia's car. MLAs are not returning to the state as they are scared. They are worried about their safety," he said. (ANI)

