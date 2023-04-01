Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MP Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Former BJP MP Makhan Singh Solanki joined Congress on Friday ahead of the state assembly election to be held later this year.

He joined Congress Party in the presence of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh in a program organized by the district congress committee in Barwani.

On this occasion, while addressing a public gathering, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said," Makhan Singh Solanki has expressed his clear intentions after joining our party. BJP never respected him. It is disheartening to see a man who never lost an election in his life was never admired in BJP".





He further stated that BJP never cared for minorities in this country and always look to disrespect them.

"BJP disrespects those who belong to Scheduled caste and Schedule Tribe. Congress always honoured the minorities of this nation under the vision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

In this regard, the official media handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress took to Twitter and said, "Makhan Singh Solanki in Congress: Former MP from Khargone-Barwani, Makhan Singh Solanki left BJP and joined Congress in front of Rajya Sabha member and former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh along with thousands of his workers at Silavad in Barwani district. Jai Congress, Victory Congress".

It has to be noted that Makhan Singh Solanki was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2009 elections after winning from the Khargone constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

