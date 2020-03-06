Madhya Pradesh govt is safe: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Amidst the high voltage political drama in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday again accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down Kamal Nath government and added that the state government is "safe".

He also added that there was 'no problem' within the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

"It is not Operation Lotus, but Operation Money bag. Big, big bags (of money).There is no problem within the (Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh) government. I came here after the chief minister asked me to. Our government is 100 per cent safe."

The Congress leader also told media that cabinet expansion will be done after the budget session of the assembly.

"State Cabinet expansion should be done after the budget session of the assembly."

On Monday also, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

Yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the BJP of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress spokesperson also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. Putting the onus on the media, the Surjwala said that these questions should be put before the BJP to know the truth. (ANI)

