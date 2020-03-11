Madhya Pradesh govt is safe, rebel MLAs will soon return: Kamal Nath's son

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's on Nakul Nath on Thursday said that there was no threat to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and that the rebel Congress MLAs would return to the party very soon.

"Our government is safe. I am confident that our MLAs who are in Bengaluru will soon return to the party. They will surely understand the tactics of the BJP," he said while speaking to media in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had not been on good terms with CM Kamal Nath resigned from the party. Around 20 Congress MLAs close to Scindia too resigned, putting a big question mark on the survival of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)