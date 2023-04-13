"Mafias are being wiped out from UP": Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak after encounter of Atiq's son

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Hours after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahemd's son Asad, and another accused Ghulam were killed in an encounter by the STF on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the 'mafias' will be "wiped out" from the state.

Talking to the mediapersons, Pathak said, "Strict action will be taken against those who support the criminals. No one is above the law. At present, most of the mafias of the state have come to their knees. UP ranks number one in the country in terms of punishing criminals".

The Deputy CM further hit out the previous governments accusing them of giving "One District One Mafia".

"The previous governments had given 'One district one mafia', who were a constant threat to the society. The BJP government is giving priority to development, and wiping out the mafias. The double engine government has gifted 'One district-one medical college' to the people so that health facilities can be easily provided to the lowest rung of the society," he added.

"In 2017, the UP government promised to provide the public a 'fear-free environment'. The government is making efforts towards fulfilling its promise. The police are taking action within the purview of the law. Mafias are being punished through the courts. Police is doing its work honestly and without any discrimination," the UP government said in a statement.



Earlier in the day, Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, and another accused Ghulam, were killed in an encounter.

Both of them were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. Each of them carried a reward of Rupees five lakhs.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by Dy SP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Reacting to the encounter, Shanti Devi, the mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal on Thursday thanked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government, for giving "justice".

"I thank CM Yogi Ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," said Shanti Devi, mother of Umesh Pal, the advocate who was killed in broad daylight in Prayagraj earlier this year.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also hailed the state Special Task Force on the encounter and termed the action, a "message to criminals".

While speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "I congratulate UP STF for this action. Police fired in retaliation after they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) fired upon them. It is a message to criminals that this is the new India. It is the Yogi govt in UP, not Samajwadi Party in power which gave protection to criminals". (ANI)

