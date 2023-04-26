"Mafias pleading to lead a common man's life today", UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Reiterating the state government's tough stand against the mafia and criminal elements in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, said that the criminals are now "begging" to lead a common man's life.

Addressing people during an election rally at Rae Bareli, he remarked, "BJP ki ek hi yukti, Pradesh ko dilai mafia se mukti. (BJP government has given the state respite from mafia). Mafias are begging for mercy to lead regular lives and earn a livelihood by honest means due to zero-tolerance against crime in UP."

He said that six years ago, the criminals and mafias used to walk with straight heads and used to spread fear, however, today, they are scared of roaming alone and are seen begging for life with placards hanging around their necks.



"India has transformed in the last nine years. India's transformation has become the center of attraction for the world. The dream that 140 crore people had seen for this India is being fulfilled without any discrimination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, there has been a change in the perception of Uttar Pradesh in India in the last six years," he said.

Drawing a stark comparison, the Chief Minister said that before 2017, the youth of the state had to conceal their identity. People could not celebrate festivals peacefully, however, today development projects are being implemented on the ground.

"In six years, the double-engine government has provided one house each to more than 54 lakh poor people in rural and urban areas. A total of 17 lakh houses have been given only in the urban areas whereas toilets have been built for 2.61 crores poor," he added.

CM Yogi further said, "Besides, free gas connections have been provided under the Ujjwala scheme in addition to free electricity connections, whereas the Ayushman Bharat scheme is benefitting 10 crore people. Foodgrains are being given to 15 crore people free of cost for the last three years". (ANI)

