Maha Assembly: BJP withdraws candidature for Speaker's post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Ahead of the election for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker today, the BJP has decided to withdraw its candidature for the post thus paving way for the "Maha Vikas Aghadi" government candidate to be elected unopposed.

"BJP had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, yesterday. But, after incumbents' request, we have decided to withdraw Kathore's candidature," said Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President.

"Opposition also filled the form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after a request by other MLAs and to keep the dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name. Now, the election of Speaker to happen unopposed," NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal said, after an all-party meeting here on Sunday.

Following weeks of political twists and turns, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Saturday comfortably won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Aghadi government won the trust vote with 169 votes in its favour amid a walkout by MLAs of the opposition parties.

MLAs Nana Patole and Kisan Kathore were nominated for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's post by the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' and the BJP, respectively. NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly on Friday to conduct the floor test on Saturday.

As per the assembly results, the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, NCP has 54 and Congress has 44 in the 288-member state Assembly. (ANI)

