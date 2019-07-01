Maha Assembly passes SEBC Amendment Bill paving way for Maratha reservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1(ANI): Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Monday unanimously passed the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Amendment Bill paving the way for reservation of Maratha community in jobs and education.

According to the amended bill, there will be 12 per cent reservation for Marathas in jobs and 13 per cent reservation in education.

The percentage was brought down by the Bombay High Court after it upheld the decision on Maratha reservation.

On June 27, the Bombay High Court had upheld the reservation given to the Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs.

A bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti Dangre, however, did not approve the quota of 16 per cent extended to the community.

The Maharashtra Assembly had, on November 30, in 2018, passed the Maratha Reservation Bill which extended 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Maratha community.

Following the decision of the state legislature, several petitions were filed contending that the reservation to the community will raise the reservation in the state from 52 per cent to 68 per cent, which is 18 per cent higher than the ceiling set by the Supreme Court.

On this, the High Court had said that 50 per cent cap on the reservation can be "extended in exceptional situations". (ANI)

