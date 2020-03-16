Maha CM convenes meeting on coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday convened a meeting to review steps taken to contain the spread of coronavirus after the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 38.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Chief Secretary of the state.

All district magistrates joined the meeting via video-conferencing.

Earlier in the day, Tope chaired a meeting of Health Department officials and reviewed the coronavirus spread situation.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

"One more person, with travel history to Dubai, has tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 38," said Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh.

The state government has instructed to shut schools, colleges, malls and museums in the state. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is told to postpone examinations till March 31.

Among those cases, three have been reported from Mumbai and one each from Navi Mumbai, Yavatmal and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (ANI)

