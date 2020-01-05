Maha CM sent portfolio allocation final list to Guv for approval, says Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them for approval.

"About portfolio allocation, I am also waiting like all of Maharashtra. According to my information, the Chief Minister has sent the final list to Raj Bhavan at 7:30 pm today itself," Patil's tweet, roughly translated in English from Marathi, read.

In the tweet, the Nationalist Congress Party leader also expressed the hope that the Governor will soon approve the list sent by the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said that the distribution of portfolios will be completed by Monday.

"The reason for the delay is not due to anything else but because we are considering creating new departments. So it's taking time. Portfolios will be allocated by Monday," Malik said.

Rumours were rife that over-ambition of Congress was to be blamed for the delay of portfolio distribution. However, it has now been refuted by Malik who said no party was behind the delay. (ANI)

