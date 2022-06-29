Maha crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to depart from Guwahati today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who were camping in Guwahati for over a week will depart for Goa later in the afternoon today to take part in the Floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly scheduled tomorrow.

According to the sources, the rebel MLAs will fly to Goa first and will be stationed in Taj Convention Hotel in the state.

"As many as 70 rooms have been booked in the Goa hotel," said the sources.

The MLAs are expected to reach the hotel by 4.30 pm.

They will depart for Mumbai tomorrow for the Floor test called by the Maharashtra Governor.

Notably, Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of over 50 MLAs to his camp.

The Governor has written to the state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly tomorrow with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Thackeray.



According to the notification, the session will commence at 11 am which will also be telecast live.

Notably, this comes after Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Governor on Tuesday night after returning from Delhi, and submitted a letter to him demanding an immediate floor test.

"The Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly personally visited me at Raj Bhavan on June 28, 2022. I was briefed about the political situation in the State and thereafter the Leader of Opposition submitted a letter stating that Chief Minister has lost the majority in Vidhan Sabha. The letter submitted by the Leader of Opposition has further requested for a floor test to be conducted at the earliest so as to avoid any political bargaining by undemocratic means in the State of Maharashtra," said the notification by the Governor.

According to the sources, a few independent MLAs had also sent an email to the registered email address of the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test.

"In this backdrop, an email dated June 28, 2022, was received by Raj Bhavan, Mumbai by 7 independent MLAs. The said letter states that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House thereby, making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest," the notification stated.

"As the constitutional head of the State. I must ensure that the Government functions with the support and confidence of the House. Thus, I have issued a communication to the Chief Minister calling upon to prove his majority on the Floor of the House on June 30, 2022," it further stated.

Earlier this morning Eknath Shinde, visited the famed Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, where he is camping in a hotel along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde said that he is ready for the floor test and will return to Mumbai tomorrow.

"I will return to Mumbai tomorrow. I prayed for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra here at the temple," Shinde said after visiting the temple in Guwahati. (ANI)

