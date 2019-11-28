Maha Governor must be sacked for playing 'unconstitutional, partisan' role: CPI(M)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for playing a "partisan role" at the behest of BJP to install a BJP government in the state.

Asserting that CPI(M) welcomes the forced resignation of BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis government which never had a majority in the Maharashtra state assembly, the party said: "We demand that the Governor of Maharashtra must be sacked for the unconstitutional, anti-democratic and partisan role he played at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister."

"To ensure that the BJP does not return to power, the CPI(M) has decided that it will not oppose the formation of the new Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government that will be jointly formed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress," CPI(M) said in a statement.

It also clarified that neither its MLAs nor any party leaders were present in the meeting held at Hotel Trident in Mumbai on November 26 as mentioned in a letter by the Maharashtra Governor.

"The CPI(M) expects that the new government will make a clean break from the policies of the previous BJP-led regime and will implement measures such as complete loan waiver to the peasantry without any preconditions, adequate compensation to farmers and fisherfolk for the massive destruction of their crops and catch due to unseasonal rains, immediate and stringent implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) all over the state and stopping of all evictions etc.," the party said.

This came after the Governor swore-in Fadnavis as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy early morning on Saturday. Subsequently, the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance approached the Supreme Court seeking floor test to be conducted in the Assembly.

The apex court ordered in their favour, following which both Fadnavis and Pawar resigned, thus paving the way for the three parties to stake claim to form the government.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 as he was unanimously elected as the leader of the three-party. (ANI)