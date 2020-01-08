Maha govt supports 'Bharat Bandh' , says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra on Wednesday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by trade unions against the policies of the Central government.

"State government supports today's Bharat Bandh call of different trade unions, government at the Centre is an anti-labour government," said Congress leader and Cabinet Minister while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment.

"Modi-Shah Govt's anti-people, anti-labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," Gandhi had tweeted.

Bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during Bharat Bandh.

The ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

