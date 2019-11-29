Maha govt to have six-member coordination committee including CM: Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): After taking oath as Maharashtra minister on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil said that there will be a coordination committee of six ministers including the chief minister as well as an external committee to guide the three-party government to achieve its goals.

"Within the government, there will be a coordination committee of six ministers including the chief minister. There will be an external committee which will guide the government so as to achieve its goals," Patil said while speaking to media after the first cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government under Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-Congress-NCP.

Speaking about government formation, he said: "I think the government which Maharashtra people wanted has formed now. In the first meeting itself, the Chief Minister has ordered to get the report related to farmers."

"Chief secretary has been ordered to take analyse of the economic situation of farmers and table it before the chief minister and accordingly we will take a decision," Patil said.

Being asked if he will be the deputy chief minister of the state, he said: "I don't know. It is Sharad Pawar (NCP chief) who takes the decision."

He said whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who betrayed the party by joining hands with BJP, will be a part of the cabinet is also in Sharad Pawar's hands.

"Sharad ji is the final authority and whenever he makes up his mind the decision will be announced," the NCP leader said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra and is also the first person from his family to hold the post.

After coming to power, the Thackeray-led cabinet decided to allot Rs 20 crore for the development of Raigad, the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (ANI)

