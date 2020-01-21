Maha govt to soon have a coordination committee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ruling Maharashtra will soon have a coordination committee for its smooth functioning, said Maharashtra minister. The committee will likely have two leaders each from the three alliance partners, i.e. Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.

Amid talks of committee formation, senior NCP leader and State Minister Nawab Malik told ANI that it was decided to have a co-ordination committee soon after the government formation. "Discussions about the formation of the committee have started and there will be a coordination committee in place shortly," he said.

The top leadership of each party of this tri-party alliance is expected to be part of the committee. These leaders' directions will have to be followed by their respective party members inside and outside the government.

It will also boost coordination among ministers and alliance partners.(ANI)