Maha govt will not misuse state machinery: Shiv Sena's veiled dig at the Centre

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 07:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): In a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday said that the government to be formed in Maharashtra will not misuse the state machinery for "deceit and conspiracies".
"The important thing is that the government will not use official bungalows, its offices and investigative agencies to carry out deceit and conspiracies, this much is certain. The government will function in a clean manner," Saamana said in its editorial.
It said that Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is a new sunrise in the state adding that there is a lot of enthusiasm among people, much like there was at the time of Independence.
"A Chief Minister from Shiv Sena, and Uddhav Thackeray at that, such is the fortune of Maharashtra," it said.
The mouthpiece said that at a time when the tallest leaders in the country were kneeling to 'Delhieshwar' (the lords in Delhi), Uddhav Thackeray did not bow down to any pressure.
"We have experienced leaders like Sharad Pawar and the three parties have an army of people with administrative knowledge. More importantly, there is no resentment in our minds for each other," the editorial read.
"Forming governments with terror and toppling went on for the past five years in the country. Maharashtra overshadowed it all. It is time to come together for what Maharashtra wants," it added.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to form a government led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, and take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra today at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:58 IST

