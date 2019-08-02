'Maha Janadesh Yatra' enters day 2, CM Fadnavis tours Wardha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds 'Maha Janadesh Yatra’ in Wardha
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:43 IST

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday toured the Wardha district of Maharashtra as part of his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' which was flagged off on Thursday.
Addressing people from the roof of a specially designed 'Yatra' vehicle, Fadnavis said, "You gave us a mandate for five years last time. Now again you have to give us a full mandate so that the development work that we have started can continue at the same pace. Give us your blessings."
Yesterday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Fadnavis had launched BJP's electoral campaign for the upcoming assembly polls here and directed party workers to aim for a target of 250 seats.
The first phase of the Yatra which began today will culminate on August 9. In this phase, the party will campaign in Mozari and Nandurbar areas in north Maharashtra.
The second leg of the campaign will begin from August 17 and will end on August 31. The yatra will cover 152 assembly constituencies spread across 30 of 36 districts of the state.
Fadnavis will also hold 104 rallies, 228 Swagat Sabhas and 20 press conferences as part of the campaign.
Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held in Maharashtra towards the end of this year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:54 IST

