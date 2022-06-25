Maha political crisis: Shinde-led rebels hold meeting in Guwahati to discuss next course of action

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 25 (ANI): Amid the rapidly changing political dynamics in Maharashtra, the rebel group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde who has been camping in a Guwahati hotel held its meeting on Saturday to discuss next course of action.

The Shiv Sena rebel MLAs of the Shinde faction on Saturday named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

Former Minister of State for Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told ANI that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs formed a new group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

The decision comes at a time when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was holding the executive meeting of Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government continues to be in a combative mode with 38 of its rebel MLAs are camping in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress held a meeting on Saturday over the situation.

"Today in the meeting, we had a discussion about the current situation. Our people are working on the situation. MVA government is working and will continue to work. Our government is not in minority. Our party's legal team from Delhi also helping us," said Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who was also present in the meeting said the Shinde-led group cannot be authorised without legal authorization from Assembly Speaker.

Shiv Sena Assam state unit chief Ram Narayan Singh wrote to Shinde urging him to come back with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam units of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena protested outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. They were later removed from the spot by police.

Shinde along with 38 party MLAs and nine independent MLAs are campaigning at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam from June 22.

Notably, the Eknath Shinde faction, earlier on Friday, gave notice of a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal, after the Uddhav Thackeray faction submitted a plea before the deputy speaker to disqualify the rebel MLAs. (ANI)