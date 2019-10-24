Maha polls: Pankaja trails in family bastion as cousin Dhananjay leads

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and BJP candidate Pankaja Munde is trailing with 34,006 votes where as her cousin and NCP candidate Dhananjay Munde is leading with 43,634 votes in Parli constituency.

The counting of votes is currently underway for Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Pankaja, daughter of former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Gopinath Munde defeated Dhananjay by a margin of around 25,000 votes in 2014 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, BJP is leading on 103 seats in the state while its ally Shiv Sena is ahead on 60 seats, according to latest Election Commission trends.

Congress candidates are ahead in 41 constituencies and its alliance partner NCP is leading on 52 seats.

Polling for 288 seats of Maharashtra was held on October 21 in a single phase. (ANI)

