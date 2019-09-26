Maha polls: Shah, Nadda to hold meeting in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting at the party's headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting chaired by Nadda will begin at 11 am.

Apart from Shah and Nadda, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, and other prominent leaders will also be present in the meeting.

The leaders will deliberate on the decisions which need to be taken ahead of the elections, the most prominent of which is regarding the seat-sharing equation with Shiv Sena.

The deliberation on the allotment of tickets to the party candidates will also be held in the meeting.

Earlier on September 24, BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil had expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in fine health and they would get 220 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Discussions on the alliance is at the last stage. Those who are thinking that alliance will not happen are going to be disappointed. I am confident that we will get 220 seats in the upcoming assembly elections," he told a press conference.

Elections for the 288 seats of Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra will be held on October 21. The counting of votes shall take place on October 24. (ANI)

