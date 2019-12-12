Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat was allocated the charge of Revenue, School Education, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Besides him, party leader Nitin Raut has been given the charge of PWD Tribal development, OBC Development, Women and Child Development and Relief and Rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party's Chhagan Bhujbal has been allocated the charge of Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources and State Excise. NCP's Jayant Patil has been given Finance and Planning, Housing, Food Supply, and Labour.
All four of them had taken oath as ministers on November 28.
Uddhav Thackeray is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. (ANI)
Maha portfolio allocation: Congress gets Revenue, NCP to lead Finance and Planning
