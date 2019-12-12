Maha portfolio allocation: Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde gets Home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been allocated the charge for Home, Urban Development, Environment, PWD, Tourism and Parliamentary works in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

On the other hand, party leader Subhash Desai has been given the charge of Industry, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth, and Employment.

On November 28, Shinde and Desai had taken oath as minister in Maharashtra's alliance government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress. (ANI)

