'Maha Vikas Agadi' should be extended to Goa : Vijai Sardesai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Goa Forward Party President Vijai Sardesai on Friday said that "Maha Vikas Agadi" (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena), an alliance that recently formed government in Maharashtra should be extended to Goa.

"Governments do not change after making an announcement. It happens suddenly. What happened in Maharashtra should be done in Goa too. The opposition should come together. We met Sanjay Raut. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' which has been formed, should extend to Goa too," said Vijai Sardesai.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had stated that Goa Forward Party president along with 3 MLAs is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena.

"Goa Forward Party president and ex-Deputy Chief Minister of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Soon we will see the magic in Goa also, " said Raut.

In July the Goa Forward Party (GFP) president had withdrawn its support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the state.

It came after Congress defectors, including former Leader of Opposition in Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, and a BJP leader was inducted into the Goa Cabinet while three GFP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sardesai and an Independent MLA, were sacked from their posts.(ANI)

