Maha Vikas Aghadi government running smoothly: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): In an apparent reference to BJP's remarks over the fate of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that his government may be a three-wheeler but it is balanced and running smoothly.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says that our government is a three-wheeler. It may be a three-wheeler but it is running smoothly. One should know how to balance and smoothly run the government, whether it be a two-wheeler or three-wheeler," Thackeray said.

"One who is running the government should have knowledge about what is going on. There is no reason to lose balance," he added.

He made these remarks while speaking in a program to mark the road safety week which was held at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai. (ANI)

