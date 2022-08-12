Alibaug (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Coast Guard ship Agrim and helicopter in a joint operation rescued 5 crew members including foreigners from a distressed Switzerland flagged-yatch Poorima in the Mandwa area of Maharashtra's Alibaug in the wee hours of Friday.
The crew has been safely shifted to the hospital. (ANI)
Maharashtra: 5 crew members rescued from distressed Switzerland-flagged yatch 'Poornima'
ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 10:41 IST
