Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut (File photos)
Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut (File photos)

Maharashtra: Amid BJP-Shiv Sena deadlock, new options emerge for govt formation

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 05:15 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): After Devendra Fadnavis cleared that no bargaining on Chief Minister's post with Shiv Sena will be done and former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said about consideration of Shiv Sena proposal if any comes, there are two most probable options in Maharashtra for formation of government - either the BJP goes ahead with forming a minority government as it did in 2014 and testing the waters when floor test happens or Shiv Sena aligning with NCP-Congress and give a new option for governance in the state.
In 2014, BJP formed a minority government when all four major parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP - contested separately and BJP emerged as the single largest party with 122 seats in 288 members Assembly. NCP walked out during floor test in November 2014 which enabled Fadnavis government to pass the floor test easily and soon after that Shiv Sena also joined the government and supported the BJP for the whole five-year term.
In 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections also BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 105 MLAs, but this time they contested in a pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena which got 55 seats and is demanding for an equal share in government with the rotation of the Chief Minister's post between them and BJP for 2.5 years each. If BJP goes ahead with the idea of forming a minority government without Shiv Sena unlike 2014, NCP is less likely to support BJP in any way. NCP top leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel have made it clear that they are not interested in government formation and are happy with the role of opposition.
The second option is Shiv Sena reaching out to Congress and NCP for outside support or joining Shiv Sena-led government. Though NCP has shown its complete reluctance in any efforts from its end to form a government either with Sena or with BJP, Congress leaders have clearly stated on at least three occasions that they will consider to support Shiv Sena Chief Minister if any formal proposal comes from their side.
For Shiv Sena, taking the support of NCP or Congress has its own complications as the two parties will never approve Shiv Sena's core ideas like Hindutva and Ram temple among others.
Fadnavis on Tuesday said the BJP national president Amit Shah has not given any confirmation about giving the Chief Minister's post to Shiv Sena. However, he asserted that BJP will be leading a stable government with Shiv Sena for the next five years.
"BJP will be leading the stable and efficient government of Mahayuti (alliance) for five years. I assure that this will be a BJP-led government. Our party president has confirmed that nothing has been decided on giving CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula has been decided yet," Fadnavis said.
Later Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed dismay over Fadnavis' statement that no '50:50' formula had been reached between the two allies.
"I do not know what the Chief Minister has said. If he is saying that the '50-50 formula' was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of the truth. What was discussed, regarding the issue the Chief Minister is talking about, is known by all. The media was there," Raut told ANI.
On the other hand, Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said here that voters are in 'confusion' and the 'distrust' between the partners (BJP and Shiv Sena) shows that they cannot form the government.
The former Chief Minister said that if the Shiv Sena comes with a proposal to the Congress for the formation of the government in the state, it will discuss it with its allies and also put it before the central leadership.
"If the Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal, we will put that proposal before our high command and discuss it with the allies as well. No such proposal has been given by the Shiv Sena as yet," said Chavan. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 06:32 IST

WB CM expresses shock over killing of 5 workers in J-K, says all...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of five labourers belonged to Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam area on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 06:23 IST

Mumbai: Railway police held 2 including minor for performing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Two people, including a minor, were arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai for performing stunts on a local train, in a bid to make TikTok videos.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 06:17 IST

Muslim cleric attacked in Lucknow, probe underway

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A Muslim cleric was allegedly attacked by unidentified people on Monday night under Alambagh police station limits here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 05:57 IST

Thousands of youth participate in SPOs recruitment drive in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Thousands of youth took part in a Special Police Officers (SPOs) recruitment drive conducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 04:42 IST

WB: Nigerian national held for travelling towards Nepal without...

Panitanki (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A Nigerian national was arrested by a team of Panitanki Border Out Post (BOP) in West Bengal for travelling towards Nepal without needed documents like passport and visa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:59 IST

Maradu flats demolition: Builders seek compensation

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Two builders of the Maradu flats, which are under demolition as per Supreme Court order, have filed an application before the court-appointed committee, seeking compensation claiming that there are flats in the name of their children in the complex.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:40 IST

Odisha: SC constituted committee to review OMBADC funds utilisation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) constituted by the Supreme Court on Tuesday reviewed the status of the projects with state Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and other officials in Lokseba Bha

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:18 IST

Andhra CM meets expert committee for reformation in education system

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The expert committee for reformation in the education system on Tuesday explained its recommendations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:05 IST

Delhi airport welcomes UPS' latest freighter aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Tuesday announced that UPS, a global leader in logistics, will route its latest freighter aircraft to India from Delhi Airport.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 02:12 IST

TSRTC strike: CPI gives 'Chalo DGP office' call in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): CPI leaders on Tuesday staged a protest and gave 'Chalo DGP office' call in solidarity with the striking TSRTC employees in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 00:17 IST

Congress workers habituated of taking out yatras in Rahul,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress has become habituated of supporting and conducting Yatras in the name of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi and get "dejected" if they have to participate in processions of gr

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:56 IST

Kolkata: Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty celebrate 'Bhai Phota'...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday participated in a 'Bhai Phonta' celebration at an old age home in Kolkata here.

Read More
iocl