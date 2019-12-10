Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat chairs meeting over 'Bharat Bachao Rally'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A meeting of Maharashtra Congress party chaired by state party president and minister Balasaheb Thorat was held on Tuesday over the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' that is scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 14.

It was decided that 5000 workers and commoners from Maharashtra will join the rally of Congress party in Delhi.

The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30, but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

The 'Bharat Bachao' rally will be the culmination of district-level and state-level protests by the party against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Speaking about the rally, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had said: "It will be a massive rally to highlight anti-people policies of the central government and people-oriented issues."

"We have decided to hold the rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. It has been decided to name it as 'Bharat Bachao Rally' because the people are suffering," he had said. (ANI)

