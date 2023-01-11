Maharashtra: BJP and Shinde faction of Shiv Sena leaders prepare for PM Modi's visit to Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on January 19.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, MPs and ministers, and leaders of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Tuesday attended a joint review meeting at Sahyadri house to finalize arrangements for PM Modi Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.

Apart from the PM's visit, discussions were also held on upcoming BMC elections. This is going to be PM Modi's first visit to Maharashtra after the Eknath Shinde government came to power in the state. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate several development projects.



The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in various programmes. He will also inaugurate two new lines of Mumbai Metro Lines including 2A and 7.

Along with this, PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for setting up two hospitals, and a new sewerage treatment plant in Mumbai to prevent the mixing of sewage water into the sea.

"Maharashtra government is working at a rapid pace and incomplete projects are being taken up for completion on priority," BJP leader and MLA Ashish Shelar said. (ANI)

