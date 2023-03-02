Maharashtra: BJP brings breach of privilege notice against Ajit Pawar, Ambadas Danve over "Maharashtra-drohi" remark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Praveen Darekar submitted a breach of privilege notice against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar for allegedly referring to the tea party by the CM Eknath Shinde as a "Maharashtra-drohi (anti-Maharashtra) activity".

He also moved the breach of privilege motion also against Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Darekar alleged that the leaders of the opposition had boycotted the tea party of the government, calling it "the tea party of the Maharashtra Drohi".

However, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said that would take further action in this matter on March 9.



"To call Maharashtra Drohi is an insult to the members of the government. Ajit Pawar NCP LOP and Ambadas Danve Shivsena UTB LOP called us Maharashtra Drohi. This is an insult to the government and the representative of the people. Breach of privilege Motion Notice given to speaker against Ajit Pawar NCP and Ambadas Danve Shivsena UTB. I requested the speaker of legislative council to conduct an inquiry on this," Darekar said.

On the day before the state budget session, the opposition had boycotted the state government's customary tea party ahead of the session and opposition leader Ajit Pawar had said that attending the tea party would be an "anti-Maharashtra" activity.

Hitting back at Pawar, CM Shinde then said, "I want to tell them the minister who gave a cheque to Hasina Parkar, Dawood's sister, Ajit Pawar did not accept his resignation even though his minister committed treason. Well, we are glad that we missed our time to drink tea with Ajit Pawar. Because is anti-Maharashtra activity bigger or treason?"

Ambadas Danve, on Wednesday, submitted a breach of privilege notice against Shinde for his remark referring to Opposition legislators as "anti-national".

Danve submitted the notice to the office of Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe with signatures of around 5-6 MLCs, mostly from Shiv Sena (UBT). (ANI)

