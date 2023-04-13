Maharashtra BJP chief refutes speculations of Ajit Pawar joining party, says 'no discussions held'

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Amid speculations of Ajit Pawar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said that he is not aware of any such move while adding that the Nationalist Congress Party leader has not had discussions with him on the matter.

"I don't have any information about him joining the BJP or having any talks with anyone in the party. He has not held any discussions with me," Bawankule said while speaking to ANI.

Speculations were rife about Ajit Pawar joining the BJP after his seemingly pro-BJP remarks lately in which he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and also said that he has full faith in the Electronic Voting Machines.

The remark marked a departure from the Opposition's line, casting aspersions on the efficacy of the EVMs.



Backing the EVM, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said if the devices were faulty, there would not be any Opposition-ruled states. He cited the governments of West Bengal and Telangana and other states as examples to support his argument.

"Personally, I have full faith in EVMs. If the EVMs were faulty, then we would not have any Opposition-led governments like in Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is not possible to manipulate EVMs as there are lots of checks and balances involved to ensure their efficacy," Ajit Pawar told mediapersons.

"If somehow, it is proven that EVMs were manipulated, there will be big chaos in the country. I don't think anyone would dare to do such a thing (challenge the efficacy of EVMs). Sometimes, some people cast aspersions on EVMs after losing elections. One has to respect the mandate of the people," he added.

Meanwhile, amid frenzied speculations of Ajit Pawar stepping away from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and the Congress, a war of words has broken out between the senior NCP leader and Congress state chief Nana Patole.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pawar said, "Many a time, Nana Patole says things that lead to differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. If he has any objection, then instead of going to the media, he should raise it with Jayant Patil or Uddhav Thackeray." (ANI)

