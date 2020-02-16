Maharashtra BJP leaders resolve to corner Maha Vikas Aghadi government over various issues

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A meeting of Maharashtra BJP leaders took place here on Sunday wherein a resolution was passed that the party will play a role of strong opposition in the state and corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on various issues.

The proposal regarding the same was presented by the newly appointed BJP's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil.

Patil said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has betrayed the mandate and breached the trust of people of the state for which people will not forgive them."

BJP also passed a resolution welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisions like abrogation of the Article 370, triple talaq and formation of Ram Mandir trust to construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also hit out at the state government and challenged Shiv Sena to fight elections again.

Hitting out at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, "I thank Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for transferring Bhima Koregaon case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). Sharad Pawar was opposing it as he was afraid that truth will come out in the NIA investigation."

Hitting out at anti-CAA protests, he said, "Those who spread false things about CAA should apologize to the Prime Minister. There is nothing wrong in the CAA as it will not take citizenship of any Indian. Instead, it's a law to give citizenship."

Fadnavis also said that on February 22, BJP will stage a statewide protest in various district and cities over Maharashtra government's "failure" to provide security to women and resolve farmers issues. (ANI)

