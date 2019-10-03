Maharashtra: BJP MLA dresses up as 'Potraj' to protest against not being given ticket

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Sudhakar Bhalerao, the BJP sitting MLA from Udgir here dressed up as an avatar of Lord Vishnu -- Potraj -- on Thursday to showcase his displeasure with the party on not being given a ticket for the upcoming polls in the state.

The MLA was wearing a crown, necklace, waist and wrist bands made of beads while carrying a side bag of beads and wearing red tilak on his head, as a mark of protest.

"I defeated Congress in 2009 in this avatar only. I am very upset that BJP has not given me a ticket. I cannot understand why they have not given me a ticket. There is still time with the BJP to give me the ticket as nominations can be filed till 2 pm on Friday," Bhalerao told ANI.

He further said that he has been loyal to BJP from the past 10 years and he had raised every important issue for the development of his constituency.

"I have never been involved in corruption of even Re 1. I am preparing for the elections as the people in my constituency will vote for me as they trust me," he added.

In its first list of candidates, BJP dropped 12 sitting MLAs, one of them being Bhalerao. The elections in Maharashtra are scheduled on October 21 with the result announcement being slated for October 24. (ANI)

