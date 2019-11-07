Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat speaking to media persons on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat speaking to media persons on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra: BJP responsible for the mess, says Cong leader Balasaheb Thorat

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responsible for the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the formation of government in the state.
Speaking to media persons, Balasaheb Thorat said, "BJP is responsible for all this mess. They could not convince their own ally and could not keep their promises."
Thorat spoke after a delegation of the BJP met the governor earlier today.
"We thought they would meet the Governor and form the government but we don't know when their 'good news' will come. We are waiting for their 'good news' as they say it," he said.
"Has BJP started any maternity home that they are saying about giving 'good news every day," asked Thorat.
Accusing BJP of contacting MLAs of other parties, Thorat said, "BJP has started contacting MLAs (of other parties), their policy of 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed' (by hook or crook) had started even before the elections."
Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP State Chief Jayant Patil tweeted, " 'I Live my words'. Man, who does such branding for himself could not keep his words for his 25 years old ally. The one who could not keep his words for such an old ally, how would he keep his words to the people of Maharashtra?"
Along with the tweet, Patil attached a video clip of where Fadnavis had announced about equal distribution of powers between Shiv Sena and Bhartiya Janata Party.
In the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition as Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:40 IST

Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:38 IST

Governing Council meeting of Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The first meeting of the Governing Council of the newly-established Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy was held at IIT Bombay under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:34 IST

MoUs worth Rs 92,000 cr signed during Himachal Global Investors...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Meet here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:32 IST

Himachal Pradesh HC directs state govt to file fresh status...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a matter regarding protection of stray cattle in Himachal Pradesh, the High Court on Thursday directed the state Government to file a fresh status report with regard to the opening of Gaushalas and Gausadans in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:23 IST

Congress delegation visits detention camp at Silchar Central Jail

Silchar (Assam) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A high-level team of Congress including leaders like team Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and Sushmita Dev on Thursday visited a detention centre in Silchar and met people who are 'illegally' detained as foreigners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:23 IST

Goa CM to inquire about Panchayat charging tourists for taking pictures

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that he would inquire about Parra village Panchayat allegedly charging tourists for taking pictures in the area.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, Indore Police conducts flag...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Indore Police is carrying out flag march in several areas while appealing for peace.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:09 IST

Kerala: 52-yr-old BSNL employee commits suicide over non-payment...

Nilambur (Kerala) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A 52-year-old employee of the Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) allegedly committed suicide for not receiving his salary since January 2019 here in Nilambur of Malappuram district on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:09 IST

Punjab: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the Sikh community around the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:08 IST

It is my area, my home: Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home".

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:08 IST

Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders meet RSS affiliates to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Top union ministers and senior BJP leadership on Thursday held a five-hour-long meeting with RSS affiliates to discuss issues concerning the country's economy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:04 IST

I-T Department seizes unaccounted cash worth Rs 9.55 cr in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Income Tax Department made a high case seizure after conducting a search in the case of a businessman in Pune.

Read More
iocl