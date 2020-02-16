Maharashtra BJP to stage protest against MVA govt over women security, farmers' issues

ANI | Updated: Feb 16, 2020 18:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said his party would stage a statewide protest on February 22 against the state government over the security of women and farmers' issues.
Maharashtra BJP in its state executive meet in Navi Mumbai passed a resolution against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over various issues, including farmers and women security.
Patil said that Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government has betrayed the mandate and breached the trust of people. "Maharashtra will not forgive this," he said. (ANI)

iocl
iocl