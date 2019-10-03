Maharashtra: BJP's cartoon jibe at Ashok Chavan, says no one listens to him in Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A cartoon of Maharashtra's BJP unit comes as a satirical dig at senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, which mentions that "his own party doesn't listen to him. Then why will the government listen and voters will not listen to him for sure."

Chavan is contesting from Boker assembly constituency. He served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from December 8, 2008 to November 9, 2010. He also served as Minister for Cultural Affairs, Industries, Mines and Protocol in the Congress government led by Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Chavan lost his Nanded seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to Pratap Patil Chikhalikar of the BJP.

The Congress is contesting Maharashtra polls in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Election Commission of India has announced single-phase voting for Maharashtra assembly election on October 21. The counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. (ANI)

