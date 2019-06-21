Maharashtra: BSP workers get violent during review meeting, thrash leader

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): BSP general secretary and in-charge for the party's state affairs Sandeep Tajane on Tuesday faced the ire of workers, who accused him of taking money during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, which damaged the prospects of party candidates.

The meeting, which had been called to review the party's performance in the polls, plunged into chaos as the workers allegedly got violent and even beat up Tajane, as sources claimed.

"Even chairs were thrown at him and had his clothes torn off before he left the meeting venue," sources said, adding that councilor Chetan Pawar tried to intervene and control the situation but in vain.

As compared to the last Lok Sabha polls, the BSP improved the tally this poll by winning 10 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh but failed to open its account in Maharashtra. (ANI)

