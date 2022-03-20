Maharashtra byelection: Congress fields Jayshree Jadhav for Kolhapur North Assembly seat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Congress has announced the candidature of Jayashree Chandrakant Jadhav as the party's candidate for the ensuing by-election to Maharashtra Assembly from Kolhapur North constituency.



The election on the said seat is necessitated by the death of Jayashree's husband, Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 last year.

Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Satyajit Kadam for the Kolhapur North seat.

The election will take place on April 12 and the votes will be counted on April 16. (ANI)

