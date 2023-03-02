Maharashtra bypoll results: Congress leading in Kasba Peth, BJP in Chinchwad, latest trends show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress's candidate Dhangekar Hemraj was leading the BJP's Hemant Narayan Rasane by 4,443 votes in the counting of votes for Kasba Peth Assembly constituency, while in Chinchwad, BJP's Ashwini Laxman Jagtap was leading Nationalist Congress Party's Vitthal aka Nana Kate by 4,019 votes, as per the latest trends shared by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday.



Independent candidate from neighbouring Chinchwad Assembly constituency, Kalate Rahul Tanaji, was a distant third with 8,999 votes, as per the latest trends.



Speaking to mediapersons, the Congress' Maharashtra president Nana Patole talked up the party's chances at Kasba Peth, saying, "The people of Pune have rejected all attempts to undermine democracy through the use of money and intimidation."

His remark was a veiled dig at the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine, which formed the government in the state after the fall of the MVA last year.

"I am confident that our candidate in Chinchwad will also win. There is a neck-to-neck fight. We are leading in Kasba Peth," he told reporters.

Amid the counting of votes, Kasba Peth BJP Candidate Hemant Rasane offered prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Haliwali Ganpati Temple in Pune.

The bye-elections were held on February 27. (ANI)

