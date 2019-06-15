Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: RPI leader Avinash Mahtekar to take oath as cabinet minister tomo

Senior RPI leader Avinash Mahtekar [Photo/ANI]
ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Avinash Mahtekar, a senior Republican Party of India (RPI) leader, will take oath as a minister in Maharashtra government's cabinet expansion.
The development has come to light just days after Minister for Finance and Planning in the Maharashtra government Sudhir Mungatiwar stated that Cabinet expansion by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will ensure allies are satisfied.
Mungantiwar's statement comes at a time when speculations are rife on an alleged rift between the Shiv Sena and BJP over portfolio allocation and Chief Minister post in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra Minister had assured that BJP will help candidates of its allies win from their respective seats in the upcoming assembly elections as per the directions of BJPPresident Amit Shah.
"The next Chief Minister will be from BJP and cabinet ministers from all our allied parties. This is what BJP President Amit Shah told us and this is what we are aiming for. Abki baar 220 paar (We will cross 220 seats this time)," Mungantiwar had stated while speaking to ANI a few days back. (ANI)Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, Avinash Mahtekar, oath, cabinet, BJP, Amit Shah. (ANI)

