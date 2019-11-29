Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Photo/ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Photo/ANI

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Uddhav chairs first Cabinet meeting

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The first Cabinet meeting of Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has begun at the Sahyadri Guest House here.
Earlier, six leaders -- two each from Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- took oath as ministers in Maharashtra's alliance government on Thursday led by Chief Minister Thackeray.
They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Shivaji Park here.
Congress' Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut, NCP's Jayant Rajaram Patil, and Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal took oath as ministers. From Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai were sworn in as ministers.
Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.
He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.
Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present on the occasion. He also congratulated Chief Minister Thackeray for his new role.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several leaders who attended the oath-taking ceremony. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:28 IST

Man torches train coach after being denied ID card, arrested

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 07:10 IST

BHU's Firoz Khan to appear for interview to teach at varsity's...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Firoz Khan, who was facing protests for being appointed as an assistant professor in the Sanskrit Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), will appear for an interview on Friday to teach at the varsity's Ayurveda Department.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:44 IST

Bhopal gas tragedy: Four organisations campaigning for justice...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Ahead of the 35th anniversary of infamous 1984 Bhopal gas leak incident, four organisations campaigning for justice charged the central and the state government of continued collusion with Union Carbide and Dow Chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:29 IST

Over Rs 21,000 cr not used from 2017-18 Odisha budget: Accountant General

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Principal Accountant General (A&E) Madhumita Basu on Thursday said that over Rs 21,000 crore were not used by any state government department from 2017-18 Odisha budget.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:28 IST

Andhra Speaker berates officers for not inviting him to public event

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Delhi: Ex-MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party working president JP Nadda and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:22 IST

Assam forest dept apprehends two rhino poachers at Kaziranga...

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Assam forest department on Thursday apprehended two rhinoceros poachers in Balidubi Chapori area in 6th addition of Kaziranga National Park.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 05:14 IST

Andhra: ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.08 cr in disproportionate...

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:57 IST

Odisha boy selected in India's Blind Cricket team for bilateral...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Kalia Pradhan, a native of Ganjam district of Odisha, has been selected in Indian's Blind Cricket team for the bilateral series against Nepal at Kanpur and Dehradun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:49 IST

Tribal entrepreneur sets up her own pizza centre in Hyderabad...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A tribal entrepreneur has realised her dream of setting up a pizza centre named 'Cheesiano Pizza' in Hyderabad under the first batch of Chief Minister's ST Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CMSTEI) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:40 IST

Andhra govt seeks title change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday wrote a letter to the Regional Officer, Regional Board of Film Certification Hyderabad, seeking the name change of film 'Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:30 IST

Kashmir hangover hasn't weaned off yet: Satya Pal Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Goa Governor SP Malik on Thursday said that his Kashmir hangover has not "weaned off" yet.

Read More
iocl